File picture: Pexels

Leicester - A patient who went into hospital for a bladder procedure ended up being circumcised by mistake. Terry Brazier, 70, had been due to be have a cystoscopy – a look inside the bladder using a camera probe.

He was also meant to have Botox injected into the bladder wall to stabilise the muscles and prevent incontinence. Mr Brazier, who has received £20 000 in compensation, said he did not realise anything was going wrong while he was operated on under local anaesthetic at Leicester General Hospital in September last year. He said: "They didn’t know what to say when they found out they’d done it."

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said: "We remain deeply sorry this mistake occurred." It was listed in a summary of ‘never events’ – major blunders that should never happen – by the Leicester City Clinical Commissioning Group.

Daily Mail