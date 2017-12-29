Paris - The year 2017 has been a year of war, civil strife, disease and epidemics and natural disasters.

Doctors Without Borders' 2017 Pictures Of The Year collection takes a look at a year of providing medical care in severe conditions worldwide.

Through the lens of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) photographers and photojournalists, tributes are being paid to those who have struggled, persevered and those who have lost their lives.

You might remember the plight of refugees who fled violence and abuse to seek safety in Greece. They are now receiving counselling and support from MSF.

MSF continues to rescue people from the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. Hundreds of people, from mainly from Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, have been rescued at night by the MSF search and rescue ships.

The Rohingya refugee crisis has frequently made headlines this year.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar during episodes of violence in previous years and have settled in Bangladesh where health care is being provided to them.

MSF and IOL