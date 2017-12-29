Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) Community Health Promoter, Gatbel*, tests a child for malaria at an outdoor support clinic in Thaker, Leer County, South Sudan, March 18, 2017. Picture: Siegfried Modola
Zahardien Musa, a meningitis patient from Sokoto, being admitted at the Muhammed Murtala Specialist Hospital of Sokoto, with his father. Picture: Fabrice Caterini
A severely malnourished child is being measured at an MSF supported health center in Bukama, Masisi, North Kivu, February 8, 2017. Picture: Gwenn Dubourthoumieu
A mother watches her child, who she just brought to the CTC in Katana is examined by MSF nurses for cholera symptoms. Picture: Marta Soszynska
Gloria Chipasula (Right), 11 years old, HIV and TB positive patient seats in her house as her mother, Teleza James, stands in the same room. Picture: Luca Sola
Views from inside and outside Thermpolis. MSF Greece/ Mental health assignment in Thermopiles / Thermopylae ex-spa hotel refugee camp. Picture: Tanya Habjouqa
The first rescue of 2017 was of a wooden boat with 412 people on board, mainly from Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Picture: Albert Masias
James*, a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) Community Area Supervisor organises his bedding for the night close to an MSF outdoor support clinics in Gier, Leer County, South Sudan, March 21, 2017. Picture: Siegfried Modola
A mother comforts her two albino children in their tent. Picture: Antonio Faccilongo
At Garin Wazam, Garba receives mental health care at the MSF clinic. His wife went to MSF for prenatal care. Picture: Juan Carlos Tomasi
Besam’s child is 7 months old. She brought him to the health center because he keeps vomiting and has diarrhea and fever. The child is malnurished and according to the doctor, such cases happen very often. Picture: Florian Seriex
MSF and SOS Mediterannee Search and Rescue personnel operate in appalling conditions in the Mediterranean sea, 22 December 2016, as they help a boat in distress full of refugees and migrants off the northern coast of Libya. Picture: Kevin McElvaney
Paris - The year 2017 has been a year of war, civil strife, disease and epidemics and natural disasters. 

Doctors Without Borders' 2017 Pictures Of The Year collection takes a look at a year of providing medical care in severe conditions worldwide.

Through the lens of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) photographers and photojournalists, tributes are being paid to those who have struggled, persevered and those who have lost their lives.

You might remember the plight of refugees who fled violence and abuse to seek safety in Greece. They are now receiving counselling and support from MSF. 

MSF continues to rescue people from the Mediterranean Sea in 2017. Hundreds of people, from mainly from Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, have been rescued at night by the MSF search and rescue ships.

The Rohingya refugee crisis has frequently made headlines this year. 

Thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar during episodes of violence in previous years and have settled in Bangladesh where health care is being provided to them.

MSF and IOL