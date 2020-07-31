Documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein are unsealed

New York - Dozens of new documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday, as the British socialite defends herself against criminal charges she aided the late financier's sexual abuse of girls.

US District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan had on July 23 ordered the release of large portions of more than 80 documents from a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of having kept her as a "sex slave" with Maxwell's assistance.

On Thursday, Maxwell filed an emergency motion with the federal appeals court in Manhattan to block the release of two additional documents, including an April 2016 deposition related to her sex life and a deposition by an unnamed Epstein accuser.

Lawyers for Maxwell said making her deposition public could make it 'difficult if not impossible" to find an impartial jury for her criminal trial.

The two depositions, and materials that quote from or disclose information contained in them, were expected to remain sealed at least until Monday, depending on how the appeals court rules.