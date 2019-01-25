Trump announces deal to reopen federal government through Feb. 15
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said a deal had been reached on legislation that would reopen the U.S. government through Feb. 15.25 January 2019 | World
Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president during anti-government rallies in Caracas.23 January 2019 | World
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he looks forward to delivering a State of the Union address before the U.S. Congress as scheduled on Jan. 29.23 January 2019 | World
President Donald Trump had a message for Democrats counting on him to relent in the Washington arm wrestle blocking funds to swaths of the government.22 January 2019 | World
It wouldn't be bad to have a little of that global warming right now, tweeted President Donald Trump as cold temperatures hit the US.21 January 2019 | World
Students, many of whom wore "Make America Great Again" hats, were recorded harassing a Native American Vietnam veteran in a video that went viral.20 January 2019 | World
In a bid to break the shutdown stalemate, President Donald Trump made an offer that Democrats were quick to dismiss as a "non-starter".20 January 2019 | World
Donald Trump's former lawyer says he was acting on instruction when he hired a technology company to help rig online polls in his boss's favour.18 January 2019 | World
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday asked President Donald Trump to reschedule the annual State of the Union address.16 January 2019 | World
President Trump flatly denied that he worked for Russia, and he called FBI officials who launched a counterintelligence investigation "known scoundrels".14 January 2019 | World
As President Donald Trump begins what may be the second half of a one-term presidency, America is showing its democracy will outlive his autocracy.14 January 2019 | World
At the current rate, within two weeks it will have cost more than the $5.7 billion US President Donald Trump is demanding for a wall on the border with Mexico.13 January 2019 | World
President Donald Trump walked out of his negotiating meeting with congressional leaders as efforts to end the partial shutdown fell into deeper disarray.10 January 2019 | World
President Donald Trump urged Congress in a televised speech to give him $5.7 billion this year to help build a wall on the US border with Mexico.9 January 2019 | World
US President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation that a "crisis" at the US-Mexico border requires the invulnerable wall he's demanding.8 January 2019 | World
President Donald Trump will travel to the U.S. border with Mexico on Thursday, the White House announced.7 January 2019 | World