Donald Trump claims he made Jerusalem the capital of Israel

Washington - US President Donald Trump has claimed he turned Jerusalem into the capital of Israel, even though the Jewish state has long said the city is the seat of its government.

Trump, speaking Friday to supporters, also declared that his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was most appreciated by US Christians.

Trump slammed previous administrations for not moving the diplomatic mission to bestow US recognition on the Israeli claim to the city.

"They never moved the embassy to Jerusalem, thereby making Jerusalem the capital of Israel, which I did," Trump said. "You know who appreciate it the most, are the evangelical Christians," he added.

Palestinians want the eastern part of Jerusalem for the capital of their future state and the move by Trump was denounced by the Palestinian Authority.