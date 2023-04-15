Donald Trump financial disclosure reveals post-presidency earnings

Washington - Donald Trump filed his first post-presidency financial disclosure on Friday, indicating ballpark income earned off everything from his digital trading card series to the company behind his Truth Social media network. The 101-page report, which Trump was required to file as a candidate running for a new presidential term in 2024, pulls the curtain back partially on the real estate mogul's business dealings -- a topic on which he is notoriously tight-lipped.

The former president made somewhere between $100,000 to $1 million on his NFT digital trading cards, which cost $99 and showed the former president in various guises including as a cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot. He also earned more than $5 million from speaking engagements, which are managed by the company CIC Ventures, according to the filing. Trump meanwhile reported earning no more than $200 from the Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social.

The ex-president holds 90 percent ownership in the company that he reported as being worth between $5 million and $25 million in the filing. The document also gives insight into some of Trump's international dealings, such as a reportedly $4 billion golf and real estate development project in Oman, in partnership with a Saudi real estate firm. Trump reported making more than $5 million from royalties under an item listed as "DT Marks Oman."