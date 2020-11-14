Donald Trump plans to attend his own inauguration, says White House press secretary

Washington - Evading the question whether President Trump would attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Kayleigh McEnany on Friday stated that Donald Trump plans to 'attend his own inauguration'.

McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, appeared for an interview on Fox Business as a senior adviser to Trump's campaign and pushed back when asked if Trump would definitely attend Biden's inauguration, reported The Hill.

"President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term," the top Trump aide said, adding that litigation is the first step and there were many steps until Inauguration Day in January.

"I think the president will attend his own inauguration....He would have to be there, in fact," The Hill quoted McEnany when asked if it would look bad if Trump did not attend his successor's nomination.