Palestinians hold a poster showing US President Donald Trump as they protest the American peace plan in Bethlehem. Picture: Mahmoud Illean/AP

Washington - US President Donald Trump is set to unveil his long-awaited Middle East peace plan on Tuesday - a "deal of the century," according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has raised concerns of unrest in the Palestinian Territories. Both leaders are set to give a press conference on the plan, which has been three years in the making, in Washington at noon (1700 GMT).

"You have been the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House, and I think tomorrow we can continue making history," said Netanyahu on Monday, after he and his his centre-right political rival Benny Gantz conducted separate meetings with Trump about the plan.

According to leaks about the plan published in Israeli media, Trump's plans include the annexation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. However, other reports said the plan foresees some 70 to 80 per cent of the West Bank under Palestinian control.

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that, ahead of the deal's presentation, it would reinforce troops in the Jordan Valley with infantry.