President Donald Trump. File photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci.

Washington - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Britain's ambassador to the United States a "very stupid guy" as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of the Trump administration. "The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump tweeted.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

The leaked cables showed British Ambassador Kim Darroch being critical of Trump in his correspondences to London, including slamming the White House as being "dysfunctional" and saying the president has a short attention span.

Trump said he has been told Darroch is a "pompous fool," adding that someone should tell him that the US "now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President!"

Trump has been critical of Darroch in the past and in a tweet on Monday said the US would no longer deal with him.

The president also reiterated his assertion that he instructed British Prime Minister Theresa May on how to handle Brexit, "but she went her own foolish way - was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

The British government on Sunday said it would investigate the leak. The series of sensitive memos, dating from 2017 to the present, were leaked to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

dpa