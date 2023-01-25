Doomsday Clock moves closer to catastrophe than ever

The Doomsday Clock, which indicates how near humanity is to annihilation, has moved closer than ever to midnight, largely as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Doomsday Clock, created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) to illustrate how close humanity has come to the end of the world, moved its “time” in 2023 to 90 seconds to midnight, 10 seconds closer than it has been for the past three years.

Midnight on this clock marks the theoretical point of annihilation.

BAS said the clock moved, in large part, because of the war in Ukraine. The other threats mentioned this year include climate change, biological threats and disruptive technologies.