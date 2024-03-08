Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

It’s a sad day for the manga/anime industry and fans as the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68. Dragon Ball was one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese manga of all time, with fans still trying to turn Super Saiyan, and cosplays still being done at conventions.

According to his studio, Akira Toriyama suffered an acute subdural hematoma, which is a type of bleeding near the brain. Dragon Ball remains immensely popular around the world and the manga series has also spawned a host of anime and film versions. His most popular work, the Dragon Ball manga series debuted in 1984. It told a story of a boy named Son Goku in his quest to collect magical dragon balls to defend Earth against alien humanoids called Saiyans.

Fans have paid tribute and thanked Akira Toriyama for creating Dragon Ball, which formed an essential part of 80s, 90s-kids childhoods. Who can forgot rushing home to watch Dragon Ball Z on SABC 2? According to a statement from the Dragon Ball website, he died on March 1 and only his family and very few friends attended his funeral. "He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," his studio said.

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come," it added. In a 2013 interview with a Japanese newspaper Asahi, Toriyama said he had "no idea" how Dragon Ball became so popular around the world. "Given how it helped someone like me who has twisted, difficult personalities do a decent job and get accepted by society," he said at the time.