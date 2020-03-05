Dubai ruler abducted his daughters, warned estranged wife she's not be safe in Britain: court

London - Dubai's billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum abducted two of his daughters and warned his estranged wife, Princess Haya, that she would never be safe in Britain, according to court documents published on Thursday.

Britain's Supreme Court allowed publication of the documents after rejecting a final appeal by lawyers acting on behalf of Al Maktoum, who is also UAE prime minister.

The documents were compiled after a hearing last year when Haya asked the High Court's family division for custody of her two children, a forced marriage protection order, and a non-molestation order.

In a "fact-finding judgment" published on Thursday following the ruling, High Court judge Andrew McFarlane accepted Haya's account that her estranged husband had arranged for his two daughters from other marriages, princesses Shamsa and Latifa, to be abducted.

McFarlane wrote that Haya told the court that Al Maktoum had "threatened her saying 'You and the children will never be safe in England.'"