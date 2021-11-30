Dutch ICU beds running short as weekly Covid-19 cases hit record high

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch health-care system scrambled to add intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients as the country registered a record weekly number of new infections on Tuesday. Although hospitals remain under extreme stress, scrapping routine procedures and planned care, the weekly infection figures reported by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) did show signs of stabilisation, rising just 1% from the week before to 155 152.

The impact of new lockdown measures ordered by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government on Friday are not yet reflected in the weekly numbers, as they only went into effect on Sunday. The new measures include the closure of bars, restaurants and most stores from 5pm to 5am, as well as work-from-home instructions and mask-wearing in secondary schools. Overall, there were fewer than 100 unoccupied intensive care beds in the Netherlands on Tuesday, with 595 taken by Covid-19 patients, and another 500 by patients with other illnesses.