Egypt calls for return of Rosetta Stone 200 years after it was deciphered

By Mariam Rizk and Sameh Elkhatib CAIRO - Prominent Egyptian archaeologists have renewed a call for the return of the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum to Egypt, 200 years after the deciphering of the slab unlocked the secrets of hieroglyphic script and marked the birth of Egyptology.

The archaeologists’ online campaign has gathered 2 500 signatures so far and aims to "tell Egyptians what has been taken from them", said Monica Hanna, acting Dean of the College of Archaeology in the Egyptian city of Aswan. The Rosetta Stone dates back to 196 BC and was unearthed by Napoleon's army in northern Egypt in 1799. It became British property after Napoleon's defeat under the terms of the 1801 Treaty of Alexandria, along with other antiquities found by the French, and was shipped to Britain. It has been housed at the British Museum since 1802. Bearing inscriptions of the same text in Hieroglyphs, Demotic and Ancient Greek, it was used by Frenchman Jean-Francois Champollion to decipher Hieroglyphs from 1822, opening up understanding of ancient Egyptian language and culture.

Egyptian archaeology workers dig tombs in front of the Great Pyramid, in Giza, Egypt in 2010. Egyptian archaeologists discovered a new set of tombs belonging to the workers who built the great pyramids, shedding light on how the labourers lived and ate more than 4 000 years ago. Picture: Amr Nabil AP Egyptian archaeologists have previously called for its return, but are hoping that increasing moves by Western museums to return artefacts that were removed from countries under colonial rule, will help their cause. "I am sure all these objects eventually are going to be restituted because the ethical code of museums is changing, it's just a matter of when," said Hanna.

"The stone is a symbol of cultural violence, the stone is a symbol of cultural imperialism. So, restituting the stone is a symbol of changing things - that we're no longer in the 19th Century but we're working with an ethical code of the 21st Century."

A sarcophagus that is around 2 500 years old at the Saqqara archaeological site is shwon, 30km south of Cairo, Egypt October 3, 2020. Archaeologists unearthed about 60 ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo. Picture: Mahmoud Khaled AP A British Museum spokesperson said there had been no formal request from the Egyptian government for the return of the Rosetta Stone. In an emailed statement the spokesperson noted that 28 stelae engraved with the same decree written by Egyptian priests had been discovered, starting with the Rosetta Stone in 1799, and that 21 remain in Egypt. The museum opened an exhibition entitled "Hieroglyphs: unlocking ancient Egypt" on October 13 which sheds light on the role of the Rosetta Stone.

"The British Museum greatly values positive collaborations with colleagues across Egypt," the statement added. Renowned Egyptian archaeologist Dr Zahi Hawass has also demanded that the British Museum return the stone to Egypt, and revealed plans to send a petition signed by a group of Egyptian intellectuals to European museums next month. "Rosetta Stone was stolen. France took it and sent it as a gift, illegally, to England. This stone is the icon of Egyptian antiquities," he told AFP an interview.

He also mentioned his desire for the return of other famous Egyptian artefacts currently in European museums, such as the bust of Nefertiti and the Dendera Zodiac (both currently in the Louvre). "These are unique objects, their home should be in Egypt, not Germany, England, or France". Egypt says the return of artefacts helps boost its tourism sector, a crucial source of dollars for its struggling economy.