Cairo - The leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq on Sunday called for an all-out fight against terrorism, a day after US-backed Syrian forces declared military victory over Islamic State militants. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi discussed regional security at talks in Cairo and vowed coordination to help resolve conflicts in the region, state media reported.

"The leaders emphasized the importance of combatting terrorism in all its forms and confronting everyone supporting terrorism by offering financing, armament, safe shelters or media platforms," a statement released after their talks said.

The meeting comes ahead of an annual Arab League summit due to be held later this month in Tunisia.

The three leaders also called for the end of "the all-out battle" against terrorism after recent military setbacks suffered by Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, according to the statement.

In December 2017, Iraq declared that Iraqi territory had been liberated from Islamic State after a US-backed military campaign lasting more than three years.

However, Islamic State operatives have since carried out several attacks against security forces and civilians in different parts of Iraq.

In recent years, Egypt has mounted a military campaign against Islamist militants, who have claimed a string of deadly attacks in the country.

