Eight-year-old Indian boy bites snake to death in ‘self-defence’

According to reports by Chhattisgarh News, the incident took place in a remote Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district, about 350km north-east of Raipur. The boy, identified only as Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house, when the snake wrapped itself around his hand and bit him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Citing a quote by The New Indian Express, the boy said he had been in a great deal of pain. He said he had tried to shake his hands so that the snake would let go. “But when it didn’t budge, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash,” he said.

It was reported that his family rushed him to a nearby primary health centre where anti-snake venom was administered. He was later discharged after remaining under observation by doctors, The New Indian Express reported. Snake experts say cobras deliver a neurotoxin that interferes with nerve impulses and can cause paralysis of the heart and lungs. According to National Geographic, their venom is not the most potent among venomous snakes, but the amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite – up to two-tenths of a fluid ounce – is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant.

Story continues below Advertisement