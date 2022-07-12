Elon Musk little sister ‘incredibly proud’ of his achievements

Cape Town –Tosca Musk, who is the CEO and founder of Passionflix which is a premium streaming service focusing on romance, pushed back on the negativity towards Elon as she was concerned that the exposure online to her children would be unfair comment of their uncle. She said this in an interview with the British publication the “Sunday Times”.

“I am incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon. He is exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine,” Tosca said.

“Elon’s status as the world’s richest man brings a lot of attention — both positive and negative,” she said.