Elon Musk little sister ‘incredibly proud’ of his achievements

Cape Town –Tosca Musk, who is the CEO and founder of Passionflix which is a premium streaming service focusing on romance, pushed back on the negativity towards Elon as she was concerned that the exposure online to her children would be unfair comment of their uncle. She said this in an interview with the British publication the “Sunday Times”.
She was proud of her older brother and that his goals to help humanity are beyond what anyone can imagine.
“I am incredibly proud of my older brother. He is a phenomenon. He is exceptional in so many ways and his goals to help humanity are beyond anything that anybody can imagine,” Tosca said.
“Elon’s status as the world’s richest man brings a lot of attention — both positive and negative,” she said.
Meanwhile, following months of doubt around the $44 billion (about R749bn) Twitter deal, Musk said he was abandoning the deal. His lawyers have sent a letter to Twitter saying it hasn’t given him enough information about the company’s business.
Musk’s filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission was straight to the point saying he is “terminating their merger agreement”.
He had initially put the deal on hold over the actual number of spam or fake accounts and bots on the platform and waited on a response from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
However, the micro-blogging platform’s position on the deal remains that the “agreement is not terminated”.
