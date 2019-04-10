French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Brussels - French President Emmanuel Macron warned Wednesday as he arrived at Brexit crisis talks in Brussels that EU leaders have yet to agree on how long to delay Britain's departure. "For me, nothing is decided, nothing, and in particular, since I hear rumours, not a long extension," he said, as leaders met to consider Prime Minister Theresa May's request for a postponement.

May has asked for Brexit to be delayed from Friday to June 30, to allow her more time to ratify Britain's orderly divorce, and other EU leaders arriving in Brussels suggested she could have even longer.

But Macron has been keen to project a tougher stance, insisting May must provide more guarantees that the delay would serve a purpose and that London's crisis will not disrupt EU business.

"For me, nothing is given," he said. "We need to understand why this demand is being made, what is the political plan behind it and what proposals are clear. For my part, I'll hold to that.

"I'm looking forward very much to hearing Theresa May," he said. "The time for decisions is now."

