File photo: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau.

Facebook on Wednesday evening said it is aware that some people are having trouble accessing its 'family of applications. 

On Wednesday evening, some users were unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for several hours. 

It's not clear what caused the issue but a spokesperson for the social networking giant confirmed that the company is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. 

The company also posted a thread on Twitter confirming the outage. 

Users meanwhile, took to Twitter to express their frustration at the sudden outage: 

IOL and Reuters