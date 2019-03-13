File photo: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau.

Facebook on Wednesday evening said it is aware that some people are having trouble accessing its 'family of applications. On Wednesday evening, some users were unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for several hours.

It's not clear what caused the issue but a spokesperson for the social networking giant confirmed that the company is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it.

The company also posted a thread on Twitter confirming the outage.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Users meanwhile, took to Twitter to express their frustration at the sudden outage:

Live footage of facebook users repeatedly refreshing Facebook to see if its back or not #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/td5ggIZWUq — The New YouTuber (@TheNewYTubr) March 13, 2019

When Facebook and Instagram are both down so you have to do all your time killing on Twitter #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/vJuipwByS6 — 🌴 (@chappy2114) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are down and I'm starting to have a crisis because I'm realising how much time I spend on these apps. Do we value social media too much? #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/eNYsQ3y9j0 — Jess Pye (@jessicampye) March 13, 2019

IOL and Reuters