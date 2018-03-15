Cologne - German police have arrested a man in connection with the discovery of a plastic bag containing body parts on the bank of the river Rhine in the German city of Cologne around one-and-a-half years ago.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Chinese man, denies the charges of murder against him and is currently being held in pre-trial custody.

A fight between chefs at a Chinese restaurant provided the background for the gruesome case, the public prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Investigators accuse the suspect of killing and hiding the body parts of a 28-year-old male chef he worked with after a row in July 2016 in Cologne.

The suspect is believed to have told his employer that his colleague had left to work in another city in Germany.

The headless body was found by children who were playing by the river.

