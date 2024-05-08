Independent Online
Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Fighter jet crashes at Singapore airbase

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 aircraft landing on a public road in Lim Chu Kang area during a media preview in Singapore in November 2016. An F-16 fighter jet crashed at a military airbase in Singapore on May 8, 2024. File picture: ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP

An F-16 fighter jet crashed at a military airbase in Singapore on Wednesday with no casualties, the defence ministry said.

"The pilot successfully ejected and the plane crashed thereafter within Tengah Air Base," it said in a statement.

"The pilot is conscious and able to walk. He is receiving medical attention and no other personnel are hurt."

The ministry said the Singapore jet "experienced an issue during take-off and the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures."

It added that it had begun investigating the crash.

Such incidents are extremely rare in the city-state which has the most advanced air force in Southeast Asia.

In 2010, a military helicopter made an emergency landing at an open field near a residential area due to issues with the engine.

AFP

