Johannesburg - Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will meet with members of Sudan’s military junta and the opposition on Thursday in the capital Khartoum to assess the political situation and to hold discussions on ways to support a transition to democracy. Haavisto’s visit follows a June decision by the European Union (EU) foreign affairs council to normalise relations with Sudan if a civilian-led transitional authority is formed in the East African country, the Sudan Tribune reported.

"When Sudan embarks on a transition to civilian rule, the EU looks forward to supporting the country in tackling the social, economic and political challenges and implementing the necessary reforms, and will provide assistance accordingly," the council said in a June 17 statement.

"During his visit, Minister Haavisto will convey the EU’s position on Sudan as agreed by the Foreign Affairs Council to the different authorities and stakeholders and will then report to the 28 member states in the Foreign Affairs Council upon his return," read the statement.

The Finnish foreign minister will also visit Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on how to combine efforts with the international community to help Sudan transition to democracy.

