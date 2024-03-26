Five wounded by Ukrainian shelling on Russian border region

Ukrainian bombardments left five people wounded in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the regional governor said Tuesday, in the latest bout in escalating cross-border attacks between Kyiv and Moscow. Recent weeks have seen a sharp uptick in Ukrainian attacks on the frontier territory as well as incursions by pro-Kyiv militias comprised of Russians who oppose the Kremlin.

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media that five people had been wounded in separate bombardments of two villages. He said air defence systems had intercepted incoming projectiles and that the wounded were being treated. Gladkov said two firefighters were among those injured in one of the villages and several homes were damaged.