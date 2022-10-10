Flood risk remains across Australia's most populous state

"My message is please don't be deceived," NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said. "We may see a reprieve for a few days but...(we) will be heading into some more difficult conditions towards the end of the week."

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Dean Narramore told local media that relief from the rain on Monday did not signal the end of flooding. "NSW should brace for widespread rains of up to 100 mm from Wednesday, and it might lead to moderate or possible major riverine flooding," the expert noted.