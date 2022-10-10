Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Flood risk remains across Australia's most populous state

Photo: Australian government/New South Whales

Photo: Australian government/New South Whales

Published 25m ago

Share

"My message is please don't be deceived," NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said. "We may see a reprieve for a few days but...(we) will be heading into some more difficult conditions towards the end of the week."

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meteorologist Dean Narramore told local media that relief from the rain on Monday did not signal the end of flooding. "NSW should brace for widespread rains of up to 100 mm from Wednesday, and it might lead to moderate or possible major riverine flooding," the expert noted.

Story continues below Advertisement

More than 100 flood warnings are remaining across NSW, while the State Emergency Service (SES) has responded to over 1,000 calls for assistance and 44 flood rescues since Friday evening.

Farmers and landholders are being encouraged to plan ahead and report any flood damage.

NSW Farmers Association President Xavier Martin, said the flood danger persisted even after the rain stopped, with people, animals, crops, pastures, roads and railway lines all potentially affected. He urged people to be extra careful this summer, as the full force of a third consecutive La Nina is felt.

Related Topics:

environmentglobal warmingclimate changefloodAustralia

Share

Recent stories by:

Xinhua