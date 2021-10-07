Former Hungarian porn star charged with murder after dropping son’s corpse on checkout counter in Italian supermarket

Cape Town – A former Hungarian porn star, living in Italy, has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her two-year-old son nine times, sent a photo of his corpse to the father, and dropped the body on a checkout counter at a local supermarket. Italian authorities suspect that Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, murdered her son Alex Juhasz last week.

According to the Daily Mail, Bradacs, a foreign porn star and nightclub dancer entered a Lidl supermarket, in Citta della Pieve, in the central Italian region of Umbria, on Friday, and shouted for help, as she placed the bloodied body of her son on the checkout counter. The boy was announced dead at the scene. Authorities stated he sustained nine stab wounds to his neck and chest areas.

Local media reports revealed Bradacs was treated on scene by medical personnel but, shortly thereafter, was arrested after she was found in possession of a knife in her handbag. Reports state that CCTV footage shows no other suspects, and only Bradacs can be seen arriving at the scene. The crime itself was not caught on camera.

Reports claim Bradacs also has an 18-year-old son, who resides in Hungary. According to Fox News, things got worse when local police later found the toddler’s blood-soaked T-shirt and Bradacs’ jumper, in an abandoned building nearby. Investigators believe that the motive for the murder could be revenge, as Bradacs has been embroiled in an ugly custody battle with the child’s father Norbert Juhasz.

The publication revealed it was Norbert Juhasz who alerted Italian authorities, after he received the gruesome image of his son. Norbert Juhasz was in Hungary at the time of the incident. Norbert Juhasz told investigators that Bradacs had fled with his son to Italy, after the Hungarian court granted him custody of his son.