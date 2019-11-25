Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP

London - The former head of MI6 has warned Jeremy Corbyn poses such a tangible threat to national security that he should not be allowed anywhere near Downing Street.

Sir Richard Dearlove said the Labour leader would pose a ‘present danger to our country’ if he became prime minister and could access top-secret files. Sir Richard, who spent 38 years with Britain’s intelligence service, said Mr Corbyn’s past political activities would make him a security risk if he possessed sensitive information.

‘Today... we are faced with the possibility that a leader of the Labour Party who once preferred East Germany’s political and economic model of government could become prime minister,’ Sir Richard wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

‘A nightmare, the stuff of fantasy? Unfortunately not. Do not even think of taking the risk of handing this politician the keys to No10.’