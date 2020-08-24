Former Republican lawmakers back Biden on first day of Trump convention

Washington – More than two-dozen former Republican US lawmakers, including former Senator Jeff Flake, endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, the first day of the Republican National Convention, in the latest rebuke of President Donald Trump by members of his own party.

The 27 former members of Congress joined a "Republicans for Biden" initiative organised by the Biden campaign to encourage Republican support for the Democrat, the Biden campaign said.

They cited Trump's "corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course" as reasons for the move, according to a Biden campaign statement.

Flake, whose opposition to Trump led the Arizona Republican to retire from the Senate in 2018, was due to speak to reporters later on Monday about his decision to endorse Biden.

The former lawmakers represent only the latest Republican group to endorse Democratic presidential nominee and oppose Trump in the November 3 election, illustrating how the Republican president has alienated members of his own party.