An Iraqi army soldier stands guard near a US-made Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jet at the Balad Air Base, Iraq. Iraqi security officials said four members of Iraq's military have been wounded by a rocket attack targeting Balad Air Base, an airbase just north of Baghdad. File picture: Khalid Mohammed/AP

Baghdad - A volley of rockets hit an Iraqi airbase north of the capital Baghdad on Sunday, injuring four Iraqi air force personnel, the army said. Eight rockets struck the Balad airbase, which is hosting US personnel, the military media centre added in a brief statement, according to Iraq's official news agency INA.

A local security official had earlier said three Iraqi soldiers were injured after nine mortar shells had landed in the base, some 80 kilometres north of Baghdad.

Some shells hit the runway of the facility while another shell struck the gate, Colonel Mohammed Khalil, a police officer in the northern Iraqi province of Salah al-Din, added.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack that comes amid tensions between the United States and Iran.