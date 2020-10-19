France plans more raids, will expel 231 foreigners after teacher’s beheading

Paris - More police operations were under way on Monday in connection with the killing of a French teacher by a suspected Islamist, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the northern Paris suburbs, by an 18-year-old man who was subsequently shot dead by police.

The killing sparked outrage in France, and drew condemnation from President Emmanuel Macron and political parties.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there were about 80 investigations under way into online hate speech in France and that he was looking into whether or not certain groups from the French Muslim community should be dissolved following accusations of promoting violence and hate.

"Police operations have taken place and more will take place, concerning tens of individuals," he told Europe 1 radio.