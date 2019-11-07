PARIS - French police dismantled makeshift migrant camps in areas underneath suburban highways in northeast Paris on Thursday, an opportunity for President Emmanuel Macron's government to tout its pledge of getting tough on immigration.
Police carried out a large operation dismantling hundreds of exhaust-fumed clad tents and threatening to put those who return to the sites in detention centers.
Police Prefect Didier Lallement told reporters Thursday that "1606 people were evacuated and the site is now freed of all its occupants."
About 600 police officers were involved in clearing up the camps, as Lallement said a police presence in the areas would be maintained there to stop the migrants from returning.
In a statement, the police warned that "people who would try to resettle will be immediately checked and their administrative status verified, leading to them being placed in an administrative detention center if they are staying illegally on national territory."