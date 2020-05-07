Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised

Chennai - A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least 9 people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh state said.

The commissioner of the Visakhapatnam city corporation said styrene leaked from the plant during the early hours of the morning, when families in the surrounding villages were asleep.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

Swarupa Rani, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam told Reuters that at least 9 people had died and between 300-400 hospitalised. Another 1 500 people had been evacuated, mostly from a neighbouring village.

A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India. Picture: AP





Areas within an approximately 3-kilometer (nearly 2-mile)radius of the plant were vulnerable, the municipal corporation said in a tweet. Cross-referencing maps of the affected area, there is at least one coronavirus containment zone in the neighbourhood.

Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders and ambulances at the spot.