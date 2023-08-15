Independent Online
Georgia prosecutor says she wants to hold Donald Trump trial within six months

District Attorney Fani Willis holds a press conference in the Fulton County Government Center after a grand jury voted to indict former US President Donald Trump and 18 others on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. - Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP)

Published 1h ago

Share

Atlanta, United States — The Georgia prosecutor who brought sweeping charges against former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants said Monday that she wants to hold their trial within the next six months.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said arrest warrants had been issued for Trump and the others charged over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election and they had until August 25 to "voluntarily surrender."

"We do want to move this case along and so we will be asking for a proposed order that occurs a trial date within the next six months," she told reporters.

Willis said it was her intention to try all 19 defendants named in the indictment together.

"It is now the duty of my office to prove these charges in the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt at trial," Willis said.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, U.S., August 8, 2023. REUTERS/Reba Saldanha/File Photo

Asked about allegations by Trump that the indictment was "politically motivated," Willis said, "I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law.

"The law is completely nonpartisan," she said.

AFP

