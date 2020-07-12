German antibody study dampens hopes of coronavirus vaccine

Munich, Germany - A study by scientists in the southern German city of Munich suggests coronavirus antibodies may not remain in the body longer than a few months, dampening hopes of an effective vaccine or long-term immunity.

Tests on patients treated at Munich's Schwabing Clinic showed a significant drop in the number of so-called neutralising antibodies in the blood, said Clemens Wendtner, senior consultant at the hospital's department for infectious diseases.

"In four of the nine patients, we see falling neutralising antibodies in a very special test that can only be carried out in a high-security laboratory," said Wendtner.

"The extent to which this has an impact on long-term immunity and vaccination strategies is still speculative, but must be monitored critically as it progresses," he added.

The results suggest that recovered patients can be re-infected with the virus, though further tests are necessary to confirm this, Wendtner said.