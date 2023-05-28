Golden statues commemorate 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest

On May 29, 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa became the first men to scale the world’s highest mountain, using the latest technology available at the time. Since then, more than 11 000 climbers have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

The success of the British expedition, led by John Hunt, was attributed to the use of excellent oxygen apparatus and protective gear. Special oxygen equipment of two kinds were employed – an open circuit system, by which a certain percentage of fresh air is absorbed as well as pure oxygen, and a closed circuit system where the mountaineer receives 100% oxygen from the cylinder. Assault boots were also designed to be lighter and provide better insulation against the harsh conditions.

The science behind survival in an extreme environment has improved significantly since then, with today’s equipment prioritising ultralight and highly efficient gear. Ice axe handles, for example, are now made of lightweight metal instead of wood. Everest climbers in the 2st century often carry half the weight of Hillary’s pack load. With advancements in technology the world’s highest peak has become a favourite destination for wealthy tourists, according to GraphicNews. A graphic illustrating the 1935 expedition to Mt Everest when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa became the first men to scale the world’s highest mountain. Illustration: GraphicNews

By 2022, more than 11 000 people had reached the summit, sometimes hundreds in a single day. On Friday, golden statues of Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were unveiled in Nepal on Friday to kick off commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Everest, AFP reported.

New Zealander Hillary and Sherpa, a Nepali, reached the world's highest peak on May 29, 1953, a milestone moment in mountaineering. "History was created 70 years ago by these two simple humble loving gentlemen who gave back whatever they could, back to the people of the Himalayas," said the Nepali climber's son Jamling Tenzing Norgay at the ceremony. Monks blessed the smiling statues of the two, built next to the runway of Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, the gateway for hundreds who seek to follow their footsteps to the summit of Everest.

"This must have been a terrifying moment for them, no one had been up it before," said Peter Hillary, son of Edmund Hillary, talking about the difficult step a little below the summit that was christened after his father. "And of course they decided, yes we're going give it a go." Locals placed khada, traditional Tibetan scarves, around the necks of the pioneering mountaineers' statues.

Since the first ascent, more than 6 000 climbers have reached the top of the 8 849m peak, according to the Himalayan Database. As well as supporting tourism, the rapid growth in the climbing industry has raised revenue for the government, which charges foreigners an Everest permit fee of $11 000.