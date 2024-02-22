GRAPHIC: Russia-Ukraine conflict two years on

The military stalemate between Ukraine and Russia appears to be continuing without any end in sight.

Two years have passed since Russia’s military actions against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

According to the annual Military Balance report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Russia has lost over 3,000 armoured fighting vehicles in the past year, including 1,120 main battle tanks (MBTs), and close to 8,800 since the beginning of the conflict. In comparison, Ukraine has lost approximately 650 MBTs.

Almost two years since tensions between Russia and Ukraine spilled over on February 24, 2022, the military stalemate between Ukraine and Russia shows no sign of ending.

The IISS suggests that Russia is sacrificing quality for quantity in its replenishment efforts. Destroyed T-90 tanks are being replaced with outdated T-72s or T-62s from Soviet-era stockpiles.

“The equipment that Russia has taken out of these warehouses is at least a generation behind the frontline equipment that they started the war with,” said Ben Barry, a land warfare expert at the IISS.