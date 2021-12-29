Greece bans music in bars over rising Covid cases

Athens - Greece Wednesday banned music in bars and restaurants in a bid to limit New Year's Eve parties as part of new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. "Omicron is now the dominant strain and the public health system is under pressure," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a televised address.

From Thursday and until January 16, "restaurants and entertainment venues will only be able to host tables of six people and music will be banned," he said. "Bars and restaurants will close at midnight, but will be authorised to stay open until 2 am on December 31 -- still without music," he added. Greece has been forced to implement the measures earlier than expected after the country on Tuesday announced a new record of 21,657 daily Covid-19 infections.

As part of the new restrictions, initially planned for January 3, 50 percent of employees in the public and private sectors should work from home, up from 20 percent previously. Catering staff and people who want to go grocery shopping or take public transport must wear either a FFP2 face mask or two medical masks one on top of the other. All public New Year's Eve events have been cancelled, and the minister urged Greeks to test for Covid before any necessary family gatherings.