Greece to hand out self-testing kits as Covid-19 cases stay high

ATHENS - Greece will start distributing free do-it-yourself Covid-19 tests next month, the government said on Saturday, as it seeks to alleviate pressure on a healthcare system facing a stubbornly high level of new infections.

Everyone with a social security number will be entitled to four of the test kits per month, and they will be distributed at pharmacies.

"It is a new tool in the country's battle against the pandemic. The tests will allow better epidemiological monitoring, and of course prevention," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The government said the do-it-yourself test kits have an accuracy rate of about 95 percent - 99 percent. They are easier to do than rapid tests, needing nasal and saliva samples instead of the nasopharyngeal sample used in rapid tests.

People who get a positive result will be instructed to report it to health authorities for the monitoring and tracing of Covid-19 infections.