Stockholm - Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg turned 17 on Friday, but kept to her routine and stood outside parliament in Stockholm for her weekly protest.
"School strike week 72," she tweeted, posting a photo of herself holding a hand-painted sign that read "school strike for climate."
Thunberg staged her first school strike in August 2018.
Schools in the Swedish capital were on Friday still off for Christmas holidays.
Last month she returned to Sweden after being away for four and a half months.