Picture: mohamed Hassan/Pixabay

Colomobo - A grieving husband whose bride died on their honeymoon has been banned from coming home to Britain. Khilan Chandaria, 33, said police in Sri Lanka had told him not to leave the island while they investigate the death of his 31-year-old wife Usheila Patel.

The newlyweds were taken to hospital after both fell ill at their hotel and began vomiting blood, and Miss Patel died later in hospital.

Mr Chandaria, a phone shop manager from North London, said police had told him not to leave until more tests have been completed. The grieving groom has not been arrested or charged with any offence.

"The authorities are not treating me as a culprit but aren’t treating me like a victim either," he told The Sun. "I don’t want to leave without her.

'I still talk to Usheila at night when I look at the stars. She was supposed to be with me for the rest of our lives."

The couple married last month and flew out to start their honeymoon on April 23, arriving just after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings which killed 253 people on the island, including eight Britons.

The two-week honeymoon was meant to see the newlyweds travel from Sri Lanka to the Maldives.

At their £100-a-night hotel in the Sri Lankan coastal city of Galle, they each drank a Sprite with some vodka bought at Heathrow airport. The following day, they noticed a strange smell in their room, but shared a sandwich and chips. At 6pm they had another vodka and Sprite.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Chandaria fainted, and by the time he came round his wife also felt sick. Staff at the Amari hotel offered to take them to hospital but they opted to stay in their room to recover.

However, Mr Chandaria said they both deteriorated. "We were feverish and vomiting blood," he said. "We phoned for help. It must have been after 3am. Three staff came with a wheelchair."

The couple were taken to the Co-operative Hospital in the city, and Miss Patel was then transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital, where she died.

Her widower said a post-mortem examination had found that she died from dehydration, after she had been vomiting.

Her grieving parents told The Sun: "Two healthy newlyweds left for their honeymoon and days later our beautiful daughter has left us. From cloud nine to a living hell."

A spokesman for the hotel said staff had offered to take the couple to hospital on the first night they became ill, but the offer was turned down. They were taken to hospital immediately after Mr Chandaria asked for help. The spokesman said: "The couple consumed a light meal prepared by the hotel, as did other guests at the same time and who remain fine.

"Also in their possession were other consumable items obtained from outside of the hotel and we have handed these items to the authorities as part of their investigations. To our understanding, the cause of death is still unknown."

He said the Amari Galle had "stringent food safety and hygiene standards".

The Foreign Office said it was supporting Mr Chandaria and his wife’s family.

Last August, a British couple died on holiday in Egypt after noticing a "funny smell" in their hotel room.

John Cooper, 69, and his 63-year-old wife Susan collapsed at the five-star Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada.

Egyptian officials said they had died of natural causes but last week a pre-inquest hearing was told the couple, from Burnley, may have suffered the effects of an infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals.

The cause of death is still unknown as British officials have not received all the necessary reports from Egypt.

