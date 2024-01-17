Hamas and Israel negotiate agreement to bring aid into Gaza

There will be a slight relief for Gazan Palestinian residents after an agreement between Israel and Hamas will see the delivery of humanitarian aid and medicine to civilians in "the most affected and vulnerable areas" of Gaza. The humanitarian aid will be in exchange for the delivery of medication to lsraeli captives held in Gaza by Hamas.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar, the deal was arranged in cooperation with France. Official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said that the medication and aid would leave Doha on Wednesday to Egypt, before being transported into Gaza. Al-Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the medications and aid will leave Doha tomorrow to the city of Al-Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, on board two Qatari Armed Forces aircraft, in preparation for their transport into the Gaza Strip.

Al-Ansari stressed the continuation of efforts with regional and international partners, particularly in humanitarian issues and medical evacuation, to bring about an end to the war in Gaza. The deal comes as UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, earlier this week criticised the flow of humanitarian assistance saying: “Life-saving relief is not getting to people who have endured months of relentless assault at anywhere near the scale needed.” Guterres said the onslaught on Gaza by Israel over more than 100 days “has unleashed wholesale destruction and levels of civilian killings at a rate that is unprecedented” during his tenure.

“The long shadow of starvation is stalking the people of Gaza — along with disease, malnutrition and other health threats,” Guterres warned. He said he was “deeply troubled” by the “clear violation of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing.” Guterres once again urged for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.