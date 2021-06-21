Hamas chief says meeting with UN delegation on Gaza’s humanitarian situation “completely negative”

Yehya Sinwar, leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, said on Monday that his meeting with a UN delegation over Gaza's humanitarian situation was "completely negative." Sinwar made the remark in a news briefing after a meeting in Gaza city with a senior UN delegation, including the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

Israel "is blackmailing the Palestinian factions including Hamas in solving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," he said, warning that the situation might escalate again if the issue remains unsolved. The UN delegation "heard from us with interest and deep concerns, but unfortunately there are no indications of any good intentions toward solving the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," he added. Meanwhile, Sinwar announced that a meeting will be held for the leaders of the Palestinian factions in Gaza "to decide on what will be our next step."

The meeting comes as Hamas leaders and the Palestinian factions in Gaza are making contacts with international and Arab parties with the aim of improving the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave. The meeting also aims to consolidate an Egypt-brokered cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that ended their 11-day war on May 21. The Palestinian factions demand that Israel abide by the cease-fire, which includes expanding the fishing area, starting the implementation of infrastructure projects, and lifting restrictions on importing and exporting goods.