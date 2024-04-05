Here’s why a physically fit 28-year-old Dutch woman will end her life by euthanasia

A physically fit 28-year-old Dutch woman is making headlines around the world following her decision to end her life by euthanasia. Zoraya ter Beek is scheduled to legally end her life in May following her struggles with borderline personality disorder, depression and autism, the New York Post reported.

It was further reported that she made this decision despite being in love with her 40-year-old boyfriend. Ter Beek, who aspired to by a psychiatrist, said she made the decision after doctors told her that it won’t get any better for her. According to the Daily Mail she will be euthanised on her sofa with her boyfriend by her side.

They further reported that she would be given a sedative before being given a medication that will stop her heart. Following her death, a euthanasia review committee will evaluate her case to see all criteria were followed and the Dutch government will thereafter declare her life was ended lawfully. In 2017, a Dutch couple, who wished to take their last breathe together, died by euthanasia.

Nic Elderhorst and his wife Trees, both 91, gave each other a last kiss before they died in the company of family and friends in their home in Didan, in the Netherlands, on June 4, The Independent reported. Their daughter said that it was her parent’s wish. They further reported that Netherlands is looking at ways to make euthanasia available to anyone over the age of 75.