Here’s why police have charged former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

According to Al Jazeera News, Khan was charged under anti-terror law after Khan had criticised police and a judicial officer during a rally in the capital city Islamabad, with his speeches said to be “spreading hate speech” and causing political tensions in the country.

Cape Town – Political tension heated up on Monday when Pakistan police charged former Prime Minister Imran Khan following a public rally.

The former PM has been holding a number of mass rallies around the country in his bid to return to office since he was ousted earlier this year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership.

“On May 25 when police perpetrated violence against us, I was told by insiders that police acted under orders by above, which means they were under pressure by the neutrals to thrash PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) workers,” Khan said during his speech at the weekend.

“Are the neutrals really neutral?” he asked.