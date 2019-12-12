Pretoria - China's ambassador in Pretoria Lin Songtian on Thursday said the prolonged violent protests in Hong Kong, which have left a trail of destruction, are funded efforts to provoke the Beijing central government.
"The evil intention is to force or provoke the central government of China to take concrete and strong measures, or to crackdown on the violence in Hong Kong. If we take those measures, the Americans are ready to fabricate excuses and sensation so that they can contain China in all rounds. Those are the dirty tricks they always [play]. Their evil intention is not difficult to see," said Lin as he addressed local and international journalists in Pretoria.
"China, a country with a sound civilisation under the strong leadership of the communist party with general secretary Xi Jinping at its core, has the ability to see through and deal with the dirty tricks of the anti-China forces in some western countries led by the United States. Their attempts will never succeed."
He said the protests had lasted for six months because of the strong financial backing of the activists by foreign governments, particularly the United States and United Kingdom (UK).
"The violent criminals in Hong Kong putting masks on in disguise, holding national flags of the United States and the UK, keep escalating violent protests. They blatantly attacked the Hong Kong legislative council, the government office buildings, threw petrol bombs into subway carriages and vandalised and paralysed the public transportation systems such as airports. They have been engaged in looting, burning and they occupied campuses to assault ordinary students," he said.