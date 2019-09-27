THE HAGUE - Thousands of Dutch children skipped school to join a global climate strike on Friday, blocking traffic and asking their leaders "how dare you?" in a reference to Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg's speech at the United Nations.
Turnout at the march in The Hague exceeded expectations with organisers estimating the crowd at about 35,000. Police were forced to reroute the march to a location with more space.
Thunberg, 16, gave an impassioned address at the United Nations in New York this week, after millions of people worldwide joined a climate strike protest last Friday in the run-up to a U.N. climate summit.
"This strike is going to have a lot of effect when people keep showing up, not just today but also in the future and we see different kinds of people from all walks of life," said protester Reinder Rustema.
Banging drums and holding pictures of Thunberg, protesters walked through the city centre with placards reading: "For the Greta good", "Don't be a fossil fool," and "You will die of old age, we will die of climate change."