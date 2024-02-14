As if there are not already a million and one things to look out for, those looking for love might have another concern on their hands — the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s the month of love and most are seeking companionship. Whether in the form of romantic or a friendship, and even family, it’s the time to highlight love.

But what if the person you were speaking to and getting the feelings for is not a person at all? While most chatbots aim to assist users efficiently, some are programmed with bad intentions, particularly prevalent in dating platforms. The rise of romance scams, exacerbated by pandemic-induced isolation, underscores the importance of vigilance in online interactions.

We list telltale signs to help you discern between a genuine connection and a robotic ruse. 1. Arm yourself with different conversation topics. Because bots struggle with diverse conversation topics or quick changes of topic, drift away from the ordinary, and observe the response. If it falters or repeats itself, proceed with caution.

2. This takes us to repetition. Bots often reply with identical answers to repeated queries because the are programmed to do so. Unless the person is really not into you, humans do tend to exhibit more variation. If responses feel robotic or scripted, you might be chatting with artificial intelligence. 3. No-one talks politics on a first date and at family functions but if you want try to figure out if the person you are chatting to is a real person, you might have to. Bots lack real-time awareness.

So the you can also try challenging them with questions about current events, especially local news. Their inability to provide timely information can expose their artificial nature. 4. If a malicious actor is involved, the bots will try to steer the steer conversations off-platform, urging users to click suspicious links or divulge personal information. Always exercise caution when prompted to engage outside the app. 5. It is also useful to scrutinise profile details. Is the bio lacking crucial information or is incomplete? Is there a profile picture?

Bots more often that not possess incomplete or generic profiles. On the flip side, be wary of overly perfect profile pictures, as it may point to AI-generated images. 6. Most importantly, it’s important to trust your instincts. If a connection seems too perfect or it requests financial assistance hastily, alarm bells should be going off. Additionally, observe the speed and frequency of responses. Even the most phone-addicted person will not deliver instant replies. Genuine human interaction usually involves pauses and varied response times.