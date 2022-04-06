How to leverage sustainable growth is focus of 92nd International news media World Congress

Cape Town - The 92nd Annual International News Media Association, INMA World Congress of News Media will be held May 5-26 and will explore how to leverage growth from the emerging news media play book that sustains journalism, locks in transformation gains, and builds on differentiating value propositions amid a changing consumer landscape, the association said in a statement on Wednesday. Conducted across 20+ hours of programming and featuring the global news industry’s premium case studies and aspirational keynotes, the INMA World Congress of News Media will focus on seven areas:

Story continues below Advertisment

The emerging trends in news media The maturing data organisation Bundling new value as subscription models evolve

Story continues below Advertisment

What we sell and how we sell it How product mindsets are lifting results Newsrooms and the bridge to the business of news

Story continues below Advertisment

The growth path ahead for news media The INMA World Congress is annually considered the news industry’s best executive-level briefing on trends and best practices. Thousands of World Congress alumni have come away with insights, ideas, benchmarks, and inspiration across the news media business. The first 20 speakers have been announced, with more being added in the coming weeks.

Story continues below Advertisment

Held virtually for the third year, the INMA World Congress will explore each of the core value drivers and then look across those drivers at the opportunities that are emerging, including answering questions like: What should the c-suite prioritise? How to allocate resources that scale? What does success look like? What to build versus what to buy? When to lead and when to follow? How to bolster your mission? How to acquire and retain talent? When to gather as a team and when to stay home? In addition to executive briefings by INMA initiative leads, the World Congress features case studies from Bild Group, Condé Nast, The Economist, Gannett | USA Today Network, Infoglobo, Jagran New Media, La Nación, News UK, Nine, Schibsted, Times Internet, and Torstar, among others. Additional case studies and Congress keynotes will be announced soon. The INMA World Congress includes key supporters such as the Google News Initiative, Meta Journalism Project, BlueConic, Piano, Ring Publishing, Stibo DX, Viafoura, and MPP Global Solutions.