Humanitarian organisations call for ceasefire in Gaza and vow to increase aid

Humanitarian organisations are once again reiterating the call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and vow to increase humanitarian aid to areas affected by the ongoing war. This comes a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in Israel’s genocide hearing.

The ICJ found that is it “plausible” that acts of genocide were committed against Gazan Palestinians. The ICJ ordered Israel to take action to prevent genocidal violence by its armed forces; “prevent and punish” the incitement to genocide; and insure that humanitarian aid to Gaza is increased. The call for a permanent ceasefire also comes as the effects of the war are being aggravated by a number of countries suspending funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) over Israel’s allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Despite the ICJ verdict, attacks on Gaza and surrounding areas continue.

Israel's attacks on Gaza have resulted in the death of more than 26,000 Palestinians, with approximately 10,000 people still believed to be missing under the rubble. Over 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced and are facing critical shortages of water, food, shelter, sanitation, medical assistance, and other essential resources. “Islamic Relief calls for an immediate ceasefire; for the unimpeded and unconditional flow of vital humanitarian aid to Palestinians who are grappling with a deliberately induced famine; and for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, and the upholding of international law,” said the humanitarian organisation in a statement.

Since October 7, the organisation has focused all its efforts in the region on delivering life-saving humanitarian aid, including clean water and hygiene packs; more than two million ready-to-eat meals, food parcels and vouchers; over 2.7 million medical items; and psychosocial support for nearly 52,000 children. Meanwhile, in a heartfelt address at the Navi Pillay Research Group's Symposium, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman revealed that getting aid into Gaza had been particularly difficult due to red tape by the Israeli government. Sooliman said it took one aid truck 30 days to travel 13 km to its final destination in Gaza.