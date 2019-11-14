Budapest - A large amount of heroin has been seized thanks to cooperation between Hungarian and Slovenian authorities, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, law enforcers of the two countries held a joint press conference in Nagykanizsa, some 200 km southwest of Budapest.
Zoltan Boross, head of the Department of International Crime at the National Bureau of Investigation of Hungary, said that Slovenian authorities discovered a container en route to Hungary in Koper, a port city in Slovenia, containing 730 kg of pure heroin.