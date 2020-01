A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City. File picture: Mike Blake/Reuters

Kansa City — A plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday due to icy conditions that also have closed schools, universities and government offices as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond. The Delta Air Lines A319 was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement, KMBC-TV

The closures come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend. Snow is forecast over much of the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.

The winter weather advisory extended south into western Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, where freezing rain was expected Friday.